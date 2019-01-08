Rakesh Roshan was diagnosed with squamous cell carcinoma, here’s what you need to know about the illness

On Tuesday morning, Hrithik Roshan took to Instagram to inform his fans and his father Rakesh Roshan’s fans that the latter has been diagnosed with squamous cell carcinoma of the throat and he will be undergoing surgery as it is still in the early stages. It was an inspiring post as the surgery was supposed to take place on the same day and still, Rakesh Roshan didn’t miss his workout in the gym. For the uninitiated, squamous cell carcinoma is cancer and to know more about it, we contacted, Dr Mehboob Basade, Medical Oncologist at Jaslok Hospital and Research Centre.

When asked him about what exactly squamous cell carcinoma is, Dr Mehboob Basade said, “It is the most common throat cancer or laryngeal cancer. Mostly it is caused because of tobacco, either tobacco chewing or smoking.” As written in the post by Hrithik, Rakesh Roshan has been diagnosed at an early stage. We asked Dr Mehboob that if the person goes through surgery at an early stage what are the chances of recovery, to which, he said, “Laryngeal cancer has a very good chance of survival depending on what stage it is. If it is at an early stage, the chances of long term cure are very high.”

Further, we questioned him that if the patient has to go through a treatment post-surgery, Dr Basade said, “If there’s an advance cancer then somebody goes for the surgery first and then goes for the radiation or if somebody doesn’t want the voice to go away then there’s laryngeal preservation therapy where voice will remain lifelong, so there we do radiation and chemotherapy. If it’s a small tumour, then the surgery will remove just the tumour and your voice will remain and if it is little advance and you want to go ahead and do surgery then your voice box will go away. So, whole life you will not be able to speak.”

Thank you Sir for your concern and good wishes. I am very happy to inform that according to the doctors his surgery has gone off well. 🙏🏻 https://t.co/BS42lCy0Kn — Hrithik Roshan (@iHrithik) January 8, 2019

Well, Hrithik while replying to Prime Minister Narendra Modi revealed that the doctors have informed him that the surgery has gone well. We hope that Rakesh Roshan bounces back fit and fine.