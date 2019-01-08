Rakesh Roshan’s surgery has gone well, confirms Hrithik Roshan

It was only today (January 8, 2019) when Bollywood actor Hrithik Roshan took over social media with a shocking announcement. The actor posted a picture of him with his filmmaker father Rakesh Roshan. In the post, Hrithik revealed that Rakesh Roshan has been diagnosed with an early-stage throat cancer termed as ‘squamous cell carcinoma of the throat’. Hrithik also mentioned that Rakesh Roshan was supposed to undergo surgery for it on January 8, 2019.

An update for the same has been shared by the actor, where he graciously disclosed that his father’s surgery has gone well. Even the Prime Minister of India – Narendra Modi, sent in his good wishes to the actor’s father. Modi also mentioned how he believes that Rakesh Roshan is a fighter and will face this challenge with all the courage. In a reply to same, Hrithik Roshan shared the good news with all his fans. Well, Modi was right about Rakesh Roshan. He, is, indeed a fighter!

“He (Rakesh Roshan) is in full spirits today as he proceeds to battle it. As a family we are fortunate and blessed to have a leader like him,” said Hrithik in his post! Well, this news has come as a huge sigh of relief for his family, fans and well-wishers.