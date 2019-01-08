image
Wednesday, January 9th 2019
English

get the
hottest gossip

Rakesh Roshan’s surgery has gone well, confirms Hrithik Roshan

Bollywood

Rakesh Roshan’s surgery has gone well, confirms Hrithik Roshan

Divya RamnaniDivya Ramnani   January 08 2019, 11.15 pm
back
BollywoodBollywood stars cancerEntertainmentHrithik RoshanNaMoNarendra ModiPM of IndiaRakesh RoshanRakesh Roshan cancer
nextRakesh Roshan was diagnosed with squamous cell carcinoma, here’s what you need to know about the illness
ALSO READ

From Manisha Koirala to Sonali Bendre: Celebrities who kicked cancer's butt

Hrithik Roshan reveals father Rakesh Roshan diagnosed with early stage skin cancer

Hrithik Roshan, ex wife Sussanne Khan and kids snapped on a movie date