Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra reunites with Rang De Basanti writer Rensil D’Silva

Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra will be reuniting with Rang De Basanti writer Rensil D’Silva for his upcoming light-hearted comedy. The film is said to be based on the generational conflict between a father-son duo and is in the initial stages of casting. Mehra further revealed in an earlier interview that the film is about modern-day relationships and competition.

Though there hasn’t been any confirmation as yet about the film’s cast, there are reports of the makers looking to cast a wide spectrum of actors for various crucial roles, with the character of the father and the son being integral to the narrative.

While interacting with the press, Mehra highlights how he’s learning new things everyday by placing himself in the shoes of his 19-year-old daughter, Bhairavi and 17-year-old son, Vedant.

“I place myself in their shoes and I think that life has demanded a lot less from my generation. It wasn’t exactly La La Land for us, but today there are demands of the society, of friend circles, of workplaces. Everything has gone through a transition and we are on the brink of a new social order, one that is more gender-neutral. The choices you have to make in life in this age are very different. And we’re going to explore that,” he said.

Mehra recently wrapped up with the shoot of his next film Mere Pyaare Prime Minister. The film is based on the journey of an 8- year-old boy who wants to build a toilet for his single mother. Mehra also has another project, Fanne Khan, in his kitty and he describes it as a 'beautiful story' of a father and daughter.