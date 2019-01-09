Rakhee Gulzar attempts to clarify why she's away from the silver screen

Over the years we've seen the best actors and movies in Bollywood, but there are few who have left a mark on us, such as Rakhee. While it was late actor Nargis Dutt’s acting in Mother India which is rated as the best onscreen motherly act by an India actor, in the late ’80s and '90s, it was Rakhee who was one of the leading mothers on the silver screen. The actor suddenly disappeared from the limelight but recently opened up in a rare interview where she has revealed the real reason why she is away from the limelight.

In an interview to The Times of India, Rakhee dismissed rumours about quitting acting. “This talk about me being reclusive and quitting acting is absolutely wrong,” said the 71-year-old veteran actor. The actor is currently recovering from dengue compounded by pneumonia. She revealed that one of her best films, titled Nirvan, which was made in Hindi and Bengali and is ready for release but is getting wasted in cans. In the film, the veteran actor is seen essaying the role of a Brahmin widow who adopts the child of a dying Muslim woman.

Rakhee emphasised that the film is a timely film which emphasises the need for secularism today. She also revealed that she agreed to be part of the film by just listening to the narration of the film by director Gautam Haldar and that too without charging any penny.

Rakhee, who is widely known for her performance in films like Karan Arjun, Kabhi Kabhie, Ram Lakhan, Baazigar, Baseraa, Daag and many other films revealed that she isn’t in touch with many from the film industry apart from Salim Khan. “I stay by myself in my Bandra flat. You should know that I’m a loner. You don’t expect me to network at parties and wedding receptions, do you? Salim Khan still keeps in touch to know how I’m doing. But that’s all, I don’t mingle with the film fraternity, I never have.”

Rakhee also said that the major reason for her absence from the silver screen is lack of good scripts, “See, an actor always wants to remain active. The camera is addictive. It’s not as if I’m hobbling around. Lekin koi dhang ka role toh hona chahiye. (But there must be a role of some substance). The part of the religiously bigoted woman, Bijolibala, whose outlook alters completely on facing a human situation, prompted me to rush to Kolkata and complete the film at one go.”

The actor also made an appeal to the West Bengal government to screen the movie. “My appeal to the West Bengal government is to at least have a look at the film and ensure that it’s seen there by the audience which has always had a taste for good, purposeful cinema,” she said.