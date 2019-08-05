Soheib Ahsan August 05 2019, 12.12 pm August 05 2019, 12.12 pm

After numerous speculations revolving around her marital status, Rakhi Sawant has confirmed that she has tied the knot. She got married on July 28 to an NRI businessman from the UK. Fans had expressed their suspicions when Sawant uploaded pictures of herself in a bridal dress. She turned it down stating it was for a bridal photoshoot. As the suspicions continued to grow, she admitted to the marriage stating that she had hidden the truth in the fear that she would not get any work if people came to know about her being married.

Check out Rakhi Sawant's Instagram post below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rakhi Sawant (@rakhisawant2511) on Jul 29, 2019 at 2:23am PDT

Speaking to Spotboye she revealed her husband's name to be Ritesh and that he has left while she is waiting for her visa. Sawant added that this did not mean a stop to her work for which she would return to India whenever needed. Ritesh was a fan of Sawant ever since he saw one of her interviews. The two began talking via text over a year and a half ago. Sawant also claims that after getting to know Ritesh she really prayed for the chance to be his wife. She was also spotted with sindoor and Mehendi in some of her pictures which fuelled the rumours of her being married.

Check out Rakhi Sawant's Instagram picture:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rakhi Sawant (@rakhisawant2511) on Aug 2, 2019 at 11:23pm PDT

Earlier when Sawant had turned down rumours of being married this is what she had said to India Today, "I was doing a bridal shoot at JW Marriott, I don't know why people are saying that I am married. I am not married, I am not in a relationship. I am very much single."