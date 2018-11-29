Rakhi Sawant has been ‘chitted’ by her fiance Deepak Kalal

The woman in question is, allegedly, the first wife of Rakhi’s would be next husband, Deepak Kalal. We had no idea who Kalal was till Viral Sawant decided to make the big revelation on her Instagram handle. A hastily assembled wedding card announcing what could be the wedding of all celebrity weddings. Who cares about Lake Como when you have Lake ‘Coma’. But we digress, back to the video and looks like a Tarunnam Khan has now popped up claiming to be Kalal’s ex-wife. She clearly had a lot bottled up inside her:

This is just the first of many uploads by Sawant. Dhinchak Pooja may have made us cringe but Rakhi is the true queen of Cringe Nation. Sawant was once the on screen crush of Zayed Khan in Farah Khan’s Main Hoon Na in 2004. Fourteen years later while Zayed is now one of the forgotten Khans of the industry, Sawant is still going strong. From a supporting cast to an item girl to a reality TV star, she has aced the survival game. While Rocking Sawant always had the attitude, what she also possessed was foresight.

When the A-lister ladies started eating into the item numbers, Sawant decided to get into Reality TV. She was a huge hit during Bigg Boss’s opening season and later went on to give us the very entertaining Rakhi Ka Swayamwar on NDTV Imagine. But the only real thing about Reality TV is that it wants newer and cheaper attractions. With her bindaas bol Rakhi had set a trend and there were enough followers who were going to produce the same on TV, for much less.

Digital is the way forward and every celebrity is trying hard to get their share of the pie. Sawant has seamlessly made the transition. Cringe on TV is now cringe on social media. She has made fun of the MeToo campaign and sung for Mike Tyson while still seated on the ‘throne’. She has challenged wrestlers for views and has now announced her wedding to another cringe star, Deepak Kalal. Rakhi Sawant may be many things to many people but to her fans she has always remained a true entertainer. She never ‘chits’.