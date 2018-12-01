Rakhi Sawant: Here's a list of the drama queen's fans from Bollywood!

Drama queen Rakhi Sawant is known for being outspoken and blunt. Be it her hilarious judgements on Anup Jalota-Jasleen Matharu’s relationship, or her face-off with Tanushree Dutta, there’s no denying that she has managed to garner our attention for some reason or the other. Pulling off another publicity stunt yet again, she has now announced that she is getting married to India’s Got Talent contestant Deepak Kalal.

Love her or hate her but you sure can’t ignore the cringe queen who seems to have a huge fan following in Bollywood as well. And no we aren’t messing with you. On celebrity couple Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh’s big wedding day, Rakhi put up the pair’s official wedding pictures on Instagram to congratulate the two. Our eyeballs popped out in shock when Ranveer actually liked her post!

And who can forget her bizarre ‘potty’ video for Mike Tyson. It wins ‘pants’ down when it comes to cringe videos on the internet. Both Ranveer Singh and Shraddha Kapoor clearly found it funny and liked the video on social.

Varun Dhawan is a fan too. When Rakhi uploaded a video mouthing dialogues from his film, Varun couldn’t help but like Sawant’s version. The dialogue ‘Main dikhta hun sweet innocent swami type ka. Lekin actually hun bohot bade harami type ka’ is from Varun’s second film Main Tera Hero.

Her ‘fiancé’ Deepak Kalal is matching her cringe with cringe. Proposed ‘nude marriage’. Taapsee Pannu clearly liked the idea, quite literally. It’s all playing out a lot like Sagar Ballary’s 2007 sleeper hit Bheja Fry and there are no points for guessing who is playing Bharat Bhushan in this digital version.