Rakul Preet Singh treats fans with her childhood picture, feels that she still hasn't grown up

Fans of actors and actresses love looking at pictures of them. What fans love even more than this is looking at throwback pictures of their favourite stars as kids. Something similar happened with Rakul Preet's fans, as they were recently blessed with the actor's adorable picture, back from when she was a toddler. In the caption, the De De Pyaar De actor expressed doubt on her having ever grown up at all and added that she did not want to grow up. Grown-up or not, that is one cute baby.

Check out Rakul Preet Singh's picture below:

Rakul Preet is known for her acting in majorly the Tamil and Telugu film industry but that is not all. The actress also runs a franchise of training gyms called Functional 45. All three of its branches are located in Hyderabad where she currently lives with her family.

