Rakul Preet Singh treats fans with her childhood picture, feels that she still hasn't grown up

Fans of actors and actresses love looking at pictures of them. What fans love even more than this is looking at throwback pictures of their favourite stars as kids. Something similar happened with Rakul Preet's fans, as they were recently blessed with the actor's adorable picture, back from when she was a toddler. In the caption, the De De Pyaar De actor expressed doubt on her having ever grown up at all and added that she did not want to grow up. Grown-up or not, that is one cute baby.
#jabmainchotabachatha actually I don’t think I’ve grown up 😝 I don’t think want to 😜 #thoseshades #bornfilmy😂
Rakul Preet is known for her acting in majorly the Tamil and Telugu film industry but that is not all. The actress also runs a franchise of training gyms called Functional 45. All three of its branches are located in Hyderabad where she currently lives with her family.
Check out Rakul Preet's picture below:
Let the Mind and Body not be stiff ❤️ good morninggg #fitness #stretch @anshukayoga #flyfit
Although Rakul Preet has been part of the acting industry for over a decade now, she is still a fresh face to the Bollywood industry. She made her Bollywood debut in Divya Kumar's 2014 film Yaariyan. The film failed to impress audiences and received negative reviews. Rakul Preet was last seen in Akiv Ali's De De Pyaar De, alongside Ajay Devgn and Tabu. Although the film received mixed reviews, Rakul Preet received a lot of appreciation for her performance. She will next be seen on the big screen in Milap Zaveri's action drama titled Marjaavaan alongside Riteish Deshmukh, Tara Sutaria and Sidharth Malhotra. Moreover, she is also shooting for R. Ravikumar's Tamil film titled SK14 and Rahul Ravindran's Telugu film titled Manmadhudu 2. The actress has also been signed on to reprise her role from De De Pyaar De alongside Tabu in the film's Telugu remake. Here's to hoping that we see a lot more of her in Bollywood soon!