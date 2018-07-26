Ram Gopal Varma does it once again, announces his new web series D Company

It is really hard to recollect the last good film made by Ram Gopal Varma. RGV, who was known as one of the best directors of Bollywood, has clearly lost his charm, and since past few years, he has been really directing some not-so-very-good films. Though he nowadays rarely helms a Bollywood movie (Sarkar 3 in 2017 was his last Hindi movie), the director has been doing a lot of stuff down South, and yes, let’s not forget that he has also been eyeing on making a mark in the digital world with his web series. Recently, the director took to Twitter to announce his new web series titled as D Company.

Me and Madhu Mantena team up for a web series D COMPANY, a chronicle of the Mumbai underworld ..Starting from rise of Dawood Ibrahim in early 80’s and initiation of D Company,story will be till end of the tremendous gang wars that started post 93 blastshttps://t.co/TXbIIof8Zz — Ram Gopal Varma (@RGVzoomin) July 26, 2018

The name says it all! The web series will be a chronicle of the Mumbai underworld gang run by Dawood Ibrahim. It will show the rise of the gang and will also have parts from Chota Rajan and Dawood’s war. The director has stated that the series will have at least 5 seasons of 10 episodes each.

Well, this is not the first time when Ram Gopal Varma has announced a web series. Last year, he had released the trailer of a series titled Guns & Thighs. It had made it to the news because it featured full frontal nudity. Even this series was said to be about Dawood Ibrahim and Chota Rajan. However, the series has not yet gone live.

While we wait to see Guns & Thighs, let’s talk about the other digital venture of RGV. Earlier this year, the director surprised everyone by announcing that he has shot for a documentary with American porn star Mia Malkova titled God, Sex and Truth. The posters and the trailer had surely created a huge buzz, but then, as usual, it also attracted controversies.

He had also made a short film titled Meri Beti SUNNY LEONE Banna Chaahti Hai which had a talented actor like Makarand Deshpande in a pivotal role. But, apart from actors shouting their lungs out, this short film had nothing to offer.

Let’s see how this D Company turns out to be.