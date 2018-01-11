Hey Ram: Gopal Varma to work with Mia Malkova the pornstar; here’s the profile

Undoubtedly this is the hottest news of the day that filmmaker Ram Gopal Varma has signed and shot with adult star, Mia Malkova for his upcoming feature film, God, Sex and Truth! The actress announced and shared a poster of the film on Twitter. Malkova tweeted saying that she is delighted to be directed by an Indian filmmaker and basically praised RGV!

Indian film maker Ram Gopal Varma shot a video with me in Europe titled GOD , SEX and TRUTH



I will be the 2nd adult star after @SunnyLeone to be shot by an Indian feature film maker @Rgvzoomin pic.twitter.com/0lfaipKhAA — Mia Malkova (@MiaMalkova) January 11, 2018

But RGV was quick to correct her that he hasn’t worked with Sunny Leone at all. He also praised her and told her what a wonderful experience it was shooting for the film with her. The entire film has been shot in Europe. Mia shared yet another still from the film. Ram Gopal Varma is a bold director, so this won’t be the first time he will have nudity in his film. His web series, Guns and Thighs also had full frontal nudity.

You can’t deny that she is a stunningly gorgeous girl. Mia has also posted pictures from the film where she is buck naked.

Thank you @RGVzoomin for shooting GOD ,SEX and TRUTH with me..it’s been an exhilarating experience to see myself through ur vision #GodSexTruth pic.twitter.com/Vsm153sMFD — Mia Malkova (@MiaMalkova) January 11, 2018

For the uninitiated, Mia Malkova is an American pornographic actress. She has been a fresh sensation in the adult industry since 2012. She was born in Pal Springs, California and has previously worked for McDonald’s and Sizzler chain of restaurants. She was introduced to the industry by porn star Natasha Malkova who was Mia’s school friend.

A picture of me in the making of what @rgvzoomin shot for #GodSexTruth pic.twitter.com/AIbx59p7hJ — Mia Malkova (@MiaMalkova) January 11, 2018

Mia Malkova has performed for Jules Jordan Videos, Brazzers and others companies. During her short career, Mia has won few awards. She is currently married to porn star Danny Mountain. Her brother Justin Hunt also works in the porn industry.

The trailer of God, Sex and Truth will be released on 16th January 2018 and Twitter is pretty excited about it.