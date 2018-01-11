home/ entertainment/ bollywood
Hey Ram: Gopal Varma to work with Mia Malkova the pornstar; here’s the profile

First published: January 11, 2018 04:29 PM IST | Updated: January 11, 2018 04:32 PM IST | Author: in.com staff

Undoubtedly this is the hottest news of the day that filmmaker Ram Gopal Varma has signed and shot with adult star, Mia Malkova for his upcoming feature film, God, Sex and Truth! The actress announced and shared a poster of the film on Twitter. Malkova tweeted saying that she is delighted to be directed by an Indian filmmaker and basically praised RGV!

But RGV was quick to correct her that he hasn’t worked with Sunny Leone at all. He also praised her and told her what a wonderful experience it was shooting for the film with her. The entire film has been shot in Europe. Mia shared yet another still from the film. Ram Gopal Varma is a bold director, so this won’t be the first time he will have nudity in his film. His web series, Guns and Thighs also had full frontal nudity.

You can’t deny that she is a stunningly gorgeous girl. Mia has also posted pictures from the film where she is buck naked.

For the uninitiated, Mia Malkova is an American pornographic actress. She has been a fresh sensation in the adult industry since 2012. She was born in Pal Springs, California and has previously worked for McDonald’s and Sizzler chain of restaurants. She was introduced to the industry by porn star Natasha Malkova who was Mia’s school friend.

Mia Malkova has performed for Jules Jordan Videos, Brazzers and others companies. During her short career, Mia has won few awards. She is currently married to porn star Danny Mountain. Her brother Justin Hunt also works in the porn industry.

The trailer of God, Sex and Truth will be released on 16th January 2018 and Twitter is pretty excited about it.

#adult star #Brazzers #God Sex and Truth #Jules Jordan Videos #Mia Malkova #Porn #Porn Star #pornographic actress #Ram Gopal Varma

