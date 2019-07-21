Onkar Kulkarni July 21 2019, 1.46 pm July 21 2019, 1.46 pm

in.com had speculated yesterday (July 20) that Ram Gopal Varma is inviting trouble with his irresponsible act. A dangerous stunt he was seen doing in a video, which he shared through a post on social media. The video had RGV riding triple seat on a bike, without a helmet and throwing caution to the wind. And now reports suggest that Cyberabad traffic police will be serving notice to RGV for allegedly violating the traffic rules. As per news sources he has been asked to attend a counselling session at Traffic Training Institute in the state.

Shedding more light on the same, Vijay Kumar, DCP, Traffic, Cyberabad told ANI, “Director Ram Gopal Varma had posted a video on the social media platform, in which a person was riding a two-wheeler and two others including Varma was sitting on the vehicle as pillion riders. As per the procedure an e-challan has been generated for riding without a helmet and for triple riding violations. Fine of Rs. 1,335 has also been also imposed. Being a responsible citizen, Varma should have followed traffic rules.” He also added, "We are also going to serve notices to all the three persons including Ram Gopal Varma to attend counselling in our Traffic Training Institute as per the guidelines of Supreme Court."

The same day, RGV had also tweeted a video that saw him in an inebriated state. One can see in the video posted by him that the filmmaker is opening a bottle of champagne. As the bottle opens, he pours the champagne on himself. Seeing Varma’s reaction his friends cheer for him. RGV seems to be in a celebratory mood for the release of South film iSmart Shankar. He is seeing doing crazy things in the presence of the film’s team.