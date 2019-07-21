Bollywood

Kriti Sanon reunited with this Bareilly ki Barfi actor on the sets of Arjun Patiala

Entertainment

It’s official! Karan Patel quits Ekta Kapoor’s Yeh Hai Mohabbatein, here’s why

  3. Bollywood
Read More
back
Director Ram Gopal VermaiSmart ShankarPuri JagannadhRam PothineniTraffic cop
nextPriyanka Chopra and mother Madhu Chopra caught smoking; their picture invites backlash!

within