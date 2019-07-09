Ranjini Maitra July 09 2019, 5.48 pm July 09 2019, 5.48 pm

You'd agree with us on this. Ram Kapoor, in his TV shows and films, is immensely loved. He is this extremely adorable man with an ever-smiling face who is great at emoting too! His career spans over decades and arguably, his most popular show, so far, is Bade Acche Lagte Hai. However, it is about time that we got over his old avatar because guys, he has undergone an astonishing transformation!

Let's just put it simply. Kapoor is far, far away from being his chubby self and has lost oodles of weight. We came across the transformation on his social media and it took us a minute to realise that it was the same man, flashing a far fitter body! Check it out for yourself.

View this post on Instagram Wassssup peeps!! Long time no see A post shared by Ram Kapoor (@iamramkapoor) on Jul 7, 2019 at 12:08am PDT

You don't need a reminder of how he looked earlier. But still, here's one.

View this post on Instagram Hakasan Las Vegas A post shared by Ram Kapoor (@iamramkapoor) on May 13, 2019 at 9:14pm PDT

There are plenty of examples when actors took up intense training sessions to transform themselves so that they look convincing for specific roles. This includes both weight loss and weight gain. For example, Aamir Khan's unbelievable transformation for Dangal and Ranveer Singh's commendable weight loss for Gully Boy. However, we don't know whether Ram decided to shed those extra kilos for work or just to be healthier.

Let us also tell you that the actor was training for a long time now. Over a year, in fact! On Twitter, we once caught glimpses of him, sweating it out at the gym. Hard work indeed pays off!

Work in progress 💪 pic.twitter.com/XB41NB0TJ2 — Ram Kapoor (@RamKapoor) October 12, 2017