Rana daggubati shares his profound love for Tinkle

If you’re a '90s kid, Tinkle comics were obviously no less than a treasure for you. The fortnightly magazine had always been beneath the text-books in the study hours and the back-benchers always giggled reading the tales. Be it Suppandi, Shikari Shambu, Kalia The Crow among others, we loved them all! Perhaps, in some dusty corner of your room, there still lies a heap of Tinkle comics which you must have re-read hundreds of times! Just like you, here’s someone who is deeply attached to the iconic magazine. It’s Rana Daggubati, popularly known as the Bhallaldeva of Baahubali.

Believe it or not, it has been 38 years since the magazine has launched and to mark this memorable day, the comic released its 700th issue on September 16- a bumper issue with 64 pages instead of the usual 48 pages. Thanking the magazine for being an significant part of our lives for all these years, Rana took to Instagram to express his happiness.

The actor shared his profound love for the comic by putting up a candid shot of himself reading it, along with the caption, “Happy #700 issues, Tinkle magazine!.”

This is undeniably the best way to hit fans with nostalgia!

Happy 38th, Tinkle!