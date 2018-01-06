Rana Daggubati sheds 15 kgs for his role in ‘Haathi Mere Saathi’

Actor Rana Daggubati is well known for his ability to adapt to his roles and doesn’t shy away from hard work to look apt for his role. In Baahubali, Rana Daggubati worked on his body over four years and beefed himself to pull off the role of Bhallala Deva. Post the release of Baahubali, Rana had to drop weight and get rid of all the muscles he had built up over the years. According to him, he needed to look normal to play other roles.

Rana Daggubati will be seen in the upcoming film ‘Haathi Mere Saathi’ which is a tribute to the old blockbuster with the same title starring Rajesh Khanna. Directed by Prabhu Solomon, the film will be bilingual and will be released in Telugu and Hindi, and later dubbed into Tamil. Rana said that he had to lose almost 15 kgs to play the role of Bandev in the film. He also revealed the first look of the film on January 1 and it’s easy to notice that he looks ridiculously slim.

#HaathiMereSaathi will be shot in Hindi, Telugu and Tamil... Starts Jan 2018 in Thailand... Will also be filmed across various locations in India... Diwali 2018 release. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) November 30, 2017

Speaking to Mid-Day, Rana said that he stopped eating non-veg for weeks to get in to shape. “After finishing Baahubali, I was aware that I’d have to lose weight to play any character. So, I started the process slowly. To get in shape for Haathi Mere Saathi, I didn’t eat non-veg for almost six weeks. I stopped weight training and did simple cardio exercises to shed the muscle.”

Kunal Gir, Rana’s trainer, said that the actor had to follow a diet which was completely opposite to what he had during Baahubali. Haathi Mere Saathi will hit screens ??