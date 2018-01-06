home/ entertainment/ bollywood
Rana Daggubati sheds 15 kgs for his role in ‘Haathi Mere Saathi’

Rana Daggubati sheds 15 kgs for his role in ‘Haathi Mere Saathi’

First published: January 05, 2018 10:49 PM IST | Updated: January 05, 2018 10:49 PM IST | Author: in.com staff

Actor Rana Daggubati is well known for his ability to adapt to his roles and doesn’t shy away from hard work to look apt for his role. In Baahubali, Rana Daggubati worked on his body over four years and beefed himself to pull off the role of Bhallala Deva. Post the release of Baahubali, Rana had to drop weight and get rid of all the muscles he had built up over the years. According to him, he needed to look normal to play other roles. 

#biggermeanerstronger for Baahubali with my trainer KunalGir!!

A post shared by Rana Daggubati (@ranadaggubati) on

My next is on its way!! #HaathiMereSaathi first look on January 1st 2018!!

A post shared by Rana Daggubati (@ranadaggubati) on

Rana Daggubati will be seen in the upcoming film ‘Haathi Mere Saathi’ which is a tribute to the old blockbuster with the same title starring Rajesh Khanna. Directed by Prabhu Solomon, the film will be bilingual and will be released in Telugu and Hindi, and later dubbed into Tamil. Rana said that he had to lose almost 15 kgs to play the role of Bandev in the film. He also revealed the first look of the film on January 1 and it’s easy to notice that he looks ridiculously slim.

Speaking to Mid-Day, Rana said that he stopped eating non-veg for weeks to get in to shape. “After finishing Baahubali, I was aware that I’d have to lose weight to play any character. So, I started the process slowly. To get in shape for Haathi Mere Saathi, I didn’t eat non-veg for almost six weeks. I stopped weight training and did simple cardio exercises to shed the muscle.”

Kunal Gir, Rana’s trainer, said that the actor had to follow a diet which was completely opposite to what he had during Baahubali. Haathi Mere Saathi will hit screens ??

SHOW MORE
tags: #2018 Bollywood #Baahubali #Baahubali 2: The Conclusion #Bhallala Deva #Haathi Mere Saathi #Rana Daggubati

Recommended Videos

trending Now

Watch live tv

View All