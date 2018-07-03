Rana Daggubati’s monochrome picture is all you need on a rainy day

South star Rana Daggubati enjoys a great fan following and post the humongous success of the Baahubali franchise, his following has only been on the rise. His tall frame and muscular physique along with the strong baritone are enough to make women go weak in the knees. Now, the actor has given us another reason to drool all over him. He has taken the the hotness meter a few notches higher by appearing on the cover page of THE MAN magazine. Look at him!

This monochrome picture is all you need on a gloomy rainy day. Rana can be seen wearing a white linen unbuttoned shirt and it’s making us swoon.

His sexy beard oozes a rugged hot look that we simply can’t resist. While we’re normally wary of bath tub pictures, you will not hear us complain of this one. Rana has topped the look with an ultimate intense expression. In this edition of the magazine, he opens up on his career, his passion towards his work and much more.

On the work front, he is shooting for Prabhu Solomon’s multilingual Haathi Mere Saathi. In the movie, he will be seen as a mahout. The movie is said to deal with environmental conservation and will see him alongside Pulkit Samrat in the Hindi version and Vikram Prabhu in the Tamil version.

Apart from that, he will also be seen in a Malayalam movie called Anizham Thirunal Marthanda Varma: The King of Travancore.