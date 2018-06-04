Ranbir benefits from the alleged Kartik Aaryan-Luv Ranjan fallout?

Kartik Aaryan and Luv Ranjan’s is a team that creates a ruckus at the box office whenever they come together. Barring Akaash Vani, the duo has given us massive hits like the Pyaar Ka Punchnama franchise and the latest, Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety. But the latest buzz is a heartbreaking one. If sources are to be believed, Luv Ranjan and Kartik Aaryan have parted ways, and the one to benefit from the fallout is none other than Ranbir Kapoor!

Apparently, Ranjan thinks that Kartik is his lucky charm and wanted to sign the latter for all his upcoming movies. Fair enough, given their track record. However, this time, when Luv wanted to bring Katrik on board, the actor quoted a humongous fee which blew Luv Ranjan’s mind, literally.

A source states, “Kartik suddenly quoted a price to his mentor that took Luv Ranjan by surprise. Ranjan had mentored Kartik, given him his breakthrough role in Pyaar Ka Punchnama and signed him for all his subsequent directorial ventures even though Kartik’s films outside Ranjan’s banner were flops. To now hear Kartik ask for his market price was too much for Ranjan to digest.”

And this was where Ranbir came into the picture. The star had been wanting to work with Ranjan for a long time, and when Kartik bowed out, Ranjan brought Ranbir on board. Well, that’s a big boost for sure. Does that mean Kartik’s fee was even more than what Ranbir asks? We may never know.

Anyway, we are heartbroken as another Pyaar Ka Punchnama seems like a distant dream now. On a happier note, Ranbir Kapoor in the light humour of Ranjan will be something to look forward to.