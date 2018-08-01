Ranbir Kapoor again goes behind the camera for Alia Bhatt, this time, in greyscale

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt’s love story has had many tongues wagging. While some are calling it a publicity stunt, some are genuinely excited for the Brahmastra couple. Anyway, fans are ecstatic and cannot stop gushing over the two. Especially, ever since Ranbir expressed his love in an interview. And now, Ranbir has found his way into Alia’s timelines too, albeit in a different manner. Ranbir has turned photographer for the lady’s Instagram handle and must say, he is quite a pro. He recently captured Alia’s beauty in grey scale and we couldn’t help but marvel.

Alia is a killer in monochrome with that sexy glare. Ranbir surely knows how to capture his ladylove’s best expressions. However, this is not the first time he has gone behind the camera for her. Earlier too, he clicked quite a pensive moment shared between Alia and her friend Akansha Ranjan Kapoor.

Alia and Ranbir seems to be going great at quite some speed. The Barfi actor was even captured bonding with Mahesh Bhatt at Alia’s residence sometime back. Well, by now they have surely dropped enough hints of a serious relationship.

The two, who are busy shooting for their upcoming fantasy film Brahmastra, are currently in Bulgaria and were recently joined by Amitabh Bachchan. Big B, who is an active member on social media, has also been sharing regular updates from their shooting days.