Bollywood

Kriti Sanon reunited with this Bareilly ki Barfi actor on the sets of Arjun Patiala

Entertainment

It’s official! Karan Patel quits Ekta Kapoor’s Yeh Hai Mohabbatein, here’s why

  3. Bollywood
Read More
back
#NotMyDeepikaAjay DevgnAlia BhattDeepika PadukoneLuv RanjanMeTooRanbir Kapoor
nextHrithik Roshan makes a new friend; sports the friendship band gifted by her!

within