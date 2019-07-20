Antara Kashyap July 20 2019, 4.14 pm July 20 2019, 4.14 pm

It feels like just yesterday that we reported that Alia Bhatt was spotted at director Luv Ranjan's house with beau Ranbir Kapoor. That event led to a lot of rumours flying about the actress being a part of Luv Ranjan's untitled project featuring Ranbir and Ajay Devgn. However, Deepika Padukone was spotted arriving at the director's house with ex Ranbir Kapoor on Friday leaving everyone confused. What's cooking, we must ask? Does this mean that the trio will be seen on the big screen together? Or does it mean the two beauty queens will be battling it out for the role? Our curiosity is at its peak.

Director Luv Ranjan took to his social media accounts to announce that Ranbir Kapoor and Ajay Devgn will be a part of his next film. The director known for his Pyaar Ka Punchnama franchise tasted success with his two films De De Pyaar De and Sonu Ke Titu ki Sweety crossing the 100 crore mark at the box office.

Deepika and Ranbir were seen arriving separately for the meeting. Deepika was wearing a black casual hoodie with sunglasses, Ranbir was also casually dressed. Both the actors were seen coming out of the house happily.

Check out the pictures below: