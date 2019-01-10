image
Thursday, January 10th 2019
English

get the
hottest gossip

Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Ranveer Singh, among others in New Delhi to meet PM Narendra Modi!

Bollywood

Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Ranveer Singh, among others in New Delhi to meet PM Narendra Modi!

Divya RamnaniDivya Ramnani   January 10 2019, 4.16 pm
back
Alia BhattAyushmann KhurranaBhumi PednekarBollywoodEntertainmentModiNarendra ModiPM of IndiaRajkummar RaoRanbir Kapoorranveer singhSiddharth MalhotraVarun DhawanVicky Kaushal
nextHotel Mumbai: Anupam Kher gives us a glimpse of the official trailer
ALSO READ

Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt's Gully Boy trailer invites a flood of memes on Twitter

Gully Boy: Katrina Kaif heaps praise for Alia Bhatt, all’s well between the two?

As Gully Boy's trailer storms the internet, rapper Naezy spotted at a city radio station