Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Ranveer Singh, among others in New Delhi to meet PM Narendra Modi!

It was only recently when many top personalities from the film industry including Akshay Kumar, Ajay Devgn, Karan Johar and many others met the Prime Minister of India, Narendra Modi. The meeting was held in order to discuss the issues faced by the film industry. Now, we have the younger lot from Bollywood, all set to enjoy Prime Minister's company and supposedly speak on a few issues about the entertainment industry. Many A-listers like Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Ranveer Singh, Ayushmann Khurrana, Rajkummar Rao, Siddharth Malhotra, Varun Dhawan, Bhumi Pednekar, Vicky Kaushal and renowned filmmakers like Ekta Kapoor, Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari, Karan Johar and Rohit Shetty, too, are a part of this delegation. These celebrities have reached the Delhi airport and are all smiles as they posed for the paps.

Reportedly, the meeting has been organised by director, Karan Johar and producer, Mahaveer Jain. The agenda of the meeting is to discuss the participation and contribution of these youth icons towards nation building. Well, we can’t deny the fact that apart from providing us with entertainment, these actors have always put their foot forward to come up with films on social issues that have a message. With this sudden meeting, looks like there are chances of bringing a positive change in this industry known as Bollywood. Also, let’s appreciate the fact that leading female stars, too, are a part of this moment.

The last time we had these many celebrities under one roof was during an award show. Well, we await more updates on this meeting and are looking forward to the points that shall be discussed.