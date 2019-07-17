Ranjini Maitra July 17 2019, 12.11 pm July 17 2019, 12.11 pm

Say hello to the newest internet trend! From the stars to the Aam Aadmi, everyone is obsessing over their aged look right now. Courtesy a new app that lets you see how you'd look once you grow old, we can now see (and not guess) how our favorite actors would look like, a few decades later. Not a bad thing to love your old and not-so-perfect self, right?

On that note, we thought we would also find how some of Bollywood's hottest couples would look when they're old. After all, the older they get, the better their charm! We begin with Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora, who, after a few years of hush mush, have now come out, admitting to their relationship. How many of you agree that they are going to look like a really happy couple?

Is there any proverb like, 'the couple who eats together, stays together'? Tiger Shroff and Disha Patani would be quite a fit. Every weekend, they are clicked as they head for lunch together. Here's how the two will look when they're well past their youth. Not bad at all!

Here's to the real-life couple that never had a happy ending in reel life! Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh make for the most gorgeous couples, on and off the screen. Doesn't look like age is going to take away the beauty!

And then come the captain of Team India and the first lady of Indian cricket. Virat Kohli will keep working out, and Anushka Sharma will keep clicking those lovely selfies, no matter what the age is.

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt make for one good-looking couple together, don't you agree? Hoping they actually make it together till this age...