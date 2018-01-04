Ranbir Kapoor & Alia Bhatt train hard for Brahmastra

Ayan Mukerji recently announced his mega project Brahmastra which will star his favorite actor and good friend Ranbir Kapoor. The movie is said to be a trilogy and will be produced by Karan Johar. Also part of the cast is Alia Bhatt and Amitabh Bachchan and the film bring Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt together for the first. Both stars are back to the grind and training for the project that has already hit the floors. The actors, who returned from Tel Aviv to Mumbai on Thursday morning, are undergoing major prep for their roles in the film.

Ranbir and Alia are undergoing a special training under one of the most renowned Martial Arts institute ‘Ido Portal’. The official page of ‘Ido Portal’ shared a picture of Ranbir and Alia training for their film. While Ranbir is seen sporting a white shirt and blue jeans, Alia is seen in a white spaghetti top with a grey long sweater, blue jeans and black sneakers.

prep vibes 🌈 A post shared by Alia ✨⭐️ (@aliaabhatt) on Jan 2, 2018 at 9:59am PST

Earlier, Alia shared a picture with Ranbir Kapoor and Ayan Mukherjee against the Tel Aviv ocean front before training for their roles had even begun.

Karan Johar too took to Instagram to announce the start of the film’s shoot signaling that the film’s journey has begun.

[New Pictures] Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt spotted with fans at Tel Aviv. #Brahmastra pic.twitter.com/Ut4eAFkOgG — RanbirKapoorUniverse (@RanbirKUniverse) January 1, 2018

A day after they landed in Israel, pictures of the two stars posing with fans too surfaced. Brahmastra, which also stars Amitabh Bachchan, is slated to release on August 15, 2019.​