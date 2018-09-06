Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt’s Brahmastra crew hosts President Kovind in Bulgaria

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt are currently in Bulgaria shooting for Ayan Mukerji’s superhero film Brahmastra. But even the superhero Kapoor couldn’t believe it when the President of India, Ram Nath Kovind, came calling on the sets recently. The President and his wife Savita Kovind are on a state visit to Bulgaria and what better way than films to showcase the cultural exchange between the two countries. Bulgarian president Rumen Radev accompanied the two to the set as well.

The official Instagram handle of the President shared photos of the visit which shows the leads, Ranbir and Alia, excited to host the two Presidents of the two countries. The entire crew of the film, including Ayan, also posed for a photograph with Kovind and Radev. In one of the pictures, Ranbir is also seen escorting Kovind inside the studio while Ayan, Ranbir and Alia are seen deep in conversation with the presidents in another.

The President, who is on a three-day state visit of Europe, interacted with the lead cast, director and Indo-European crew and enquired about cultural ties and business.

The Dharma Productions project also stars superstars Amitabh Bachchan, Nagarjuna and TV actress Mouni Roy. The flick is slated to hit the big screens on August 15, 2019.