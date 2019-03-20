Bollywood Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt exit an award function hand-in-hand, can it be any more official? Divya Ramnani March 20 2019, 9.03 am March 20 2019, 9.03 am

One of the Bollywood’s hottest couple – Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt – have been hitting the headlines, ever since they made their relationship public, without openly acknowledging it. What started as a link-up rumour on the sets of their film, has now reached to all things romantic and affectionate. The lovebirds who will be teaming up for Karan Johar’s Brahmastra, made heads turn at the Zee Cine Awards 2019 that took place on Tuesday night. While the two arrived separately, they made sure to have a memorable exit. We spotted Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt walking together hand-in-hand as they exited the venue together. Couple goals, aren’t they?

Dressed up in a long floral dress, Alia Bhatt looked like a princess and Ranbir was at his dapper best as he was sporting a white casual shirt, paired with black pants. Well, this is not it about their oh-so-adorable PDA, which has been the talk of the town lately. At the award function, both Ranbir and Alia set the stage on fire as they danced to Ishq Wala Love from Alia Bhatt’s Student Of The Year. Now, that’s one truly, madly and deeply in love couple!

They make for such a pretty couple, don't they?

Well, this affectionate and protective side of Ranbir for his ladylove Alia comes as a surprise to us. Especially after knowing how the Kapoor lad has always been extremely low-key when it came to his past relationships. While both Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt have kept mum about their romance, we know what’s brewing and it’s very hot! Now we sure do hear faint wedding bells ringing.

Till then, enjoy their sweet and romantic performance from the event.

RANBIR AND ALIA OMG pic.twitter.com/rgoNVIM9L8 — Kareena (@flickrdpswift) March 19, 2019

Such love, much wow!