Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt marriage plans: The Sanju star finally speaks up

A lot has been written and said about Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt’s ongoing romance. What started on the sets of their upcoming film Brahmastra has now moulded into a romantic saga. While the rumoured couple are giving in their best while shooting for Brahmastra, gossip mills are busy churning some spicy rumours. The latest buzz around the love-struck couple is that they are going to tie the knot sometime in next year.

With many Bollywood couples finally jumping in the shaadi pool, all eyes are glued on Alia-Ranbir as we all are waiting for them to finally make it official.

In one of her interviews, the Raazi actress has said that she might just surprise her fans by getting married earlier than expected. And now Ranbir has cleared the air about the shaadi speculations. So is the couple set to tie the knot soon? Here’s what he told Hindustan Times:

"It's [such rumours] all a part of show business. You make up a story, and soon, there's another story of the first story, and so on. I have always believed that marriage is something that will happen naturally. It can't be like, 'Okay, I am 35 now, so it's time to get married'. It should come to you and your partner naturally and you should both feel, 'This is the right phase. Now, we should take this relationship to the next level'. But abhi aisi koi baat nai hai,"

The Jagga Jasoos star further added, "I haven't decided on marriage yet."

Well, this means that Ranbir is not at all keen to be a dulha soon. But then, you never know celebs like to stay mum on their personal lives. For now, all we can say is, let’s wait and watch!