Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt: Sister Riddhima Kapoor gets candid on the relationship

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor’s whirlwind romance has been an obsession for many. Like most of us know, the love story of the two blossomed on the sets of their upcoming trilogy Brahmastra and the duo has now become the most talked about couple in B-Town. Not just the fans but the much-adored couple’s families are happy about their relationship too. After Rishi Kapoor gave his seal of approval to the two, it’s now Ranbir’s sister Riddhima Kapoor Sahni, who has two cents to shed upon their relationship.

In an interview with Hindustan Times, Riddhima finally opened up on her brother’s growing closeness with Alia and said, "Hota hi hai (speculation), ask him (laughs)! What can I say? I am happy if my brother is happy, and I am a very happy sister (smiles)."

Looks like Alia just got a thumbs up from Riddhima as well, though the latter gifting a bracelet to Alia (which was the same as the one she gifted to Sonam) a few months back hinted quite a lot at the same.

Meanwhile, the Ayan Mukerji helmed Brahmastra is slated to hit the big screens on August 15, 2019. The supernatural love story also stars Amitabh Bachchan and Mouni Roy and is produced by Dharma Productions.