Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt to ring in the New Years at New York?

The newest and the hottest couples of B-Town - Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt - have been hitting the headlines for a long time and they are back at it again. Alia Bhatt has had a long and exciting year. The actor recently wrapped up the Hyderabad schedule of Abhishek Varman’s Kalank with Varun Dhawan. She headed to New York and there are no prizes for guessing why. Alia is all set to celebrate the New Year with boyfriend Ranbir Kapoor. A picture of them with fans has surfaced online and it’s all things cute!

Ranbir Kapoor looked dashing in a white sweatshirt paired with black pants, whereas, Alia looked pretty in her red sweatshirt and black jeans. Well, the lovebirds are certainly twinning. Aww. We can’t wait for more of ‘RanLia’ as their fans call them. Their love story blossomed on the sets of Ayan Mukerji’s Brahmastra. Post that, the couple hasn’t shied away in acknowledging their relationship and making a joint appearance on various occasions.

Brahmastra stars Amitabh Bachchan, Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Nagarjuna and Mouni Roy in lead roles. Directed by Ayan Mukerji, it will hit the big screens during Christmas 2019.