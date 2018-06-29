Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt's LOVEBIRD EXPRESS keeps on rollin, he wants fans to address them as 'Ralia'

Another day, another quote by Ranbir Kapoor on his girlfriend Alia Bhatt. While promoting Sanju, Ranbir had no qualms talking about his relationship with Alia. And now his recent statement will make their fans, who like to call them Ralia (an amalgamation of Ranbir and Alia). In an interview with NDTV, Ranbir was asked if he is aware of this acronym that is the work of their fans. And he simply said, “No, I am not aware of this. But, I hope they use it during Brahmastra release- that’s the film we are coming together with. Also Amitabh Bachchan, directed by Ayan Mukherjee, so looking forward to that."

Well, it's sort of unbelievable that Ranbir is not aware of this. The man might have kept away from social media, but we all know that he knows what happens within the industry. He has admitted that he has a ghost account on Instagram, so it's impossible that he didn't know about Ralia.

Anyway, while Ranbir has been quite vocal about his relationship with Alia, she, on the other hand, continues to be tight-lipped about it. It might just be an intentional decision on Alia’s part since she thinks talking about personal life takes away all the attention from her work.

We can't wait to see them together on the big screen in Brahmastra.