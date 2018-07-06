Ranbir Kapoor and Ranveer Singh have already booked their dates for 2020, where are the Khans?

The past couple of days have been quite exciting for Ranbir Kapoor fans. The actor’s film Sanju has done exceptionally well at the box office, and recently even the makers of Shamshera announced the release date of the film. The movie, which also stars Sanjay Dutt and Vaani Kapoor, will be hitting the screens on July 31, 2020. While Ranbir’s fans are super excited for Shamshera, Ranveer Singh’s fans too got a good news recently.

The makers of Ranveer-starrer ’83 announced the new release date of the movie. Directed by Kabir Khan, ’83 is based on 1983 cricket world cup. It will be releasing on April 10, 2020. While Shamshera will be releasing during Eid al-Adha (Bakri Eid), ’83 is slated to hit the screens on Good Friday.

So, Ranbir and Ranveer have already booked their dates for 2020, and now we are wondering where the Khans are?

If we look at the upcoming movies of the three Khans – Salman Khan, Shah Rukh Khan and Aamir Khan, all were announced nearly more than one and half year to two years ago.

Salman Khan’s Bharat, which will release on Eid 2019, was officially announced in October 2017. As always Salman booked Eid around one and half year in advance. Aamir Khan-starrer Thugs Of Hindostan was announced in September 2016 with the official release date November 7, 2018. This is like more than two years ago. And even Shah Rukh Khan-starrer Zero was announced in 2016 around two years before its release date i.e. December 21, 2018.

We are sure fans of the Khan are also eagerly waiting to know which movies of them will be releasing in 2020.