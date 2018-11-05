Ranbir Kapoor at his bold best in the cover of Vogue!

Good looks, Good Looks and Good Looks! Well yes, we are talking about the supremely handsome and talented Ranbir Kapoor. He is one of the few Bollywood actors, to have a massive fan-following especially among the females. And, why not? If there’s any actor from the younger generation to be blessed with both good looks and brilliance in work… it is the one and only, Ranbir Kapoor!

2018 was undoubtedly a great year for Ranbir, since he delivered the biggest hit of the year with Sanju. But movies isn’t the only thing that’s keeping Ranbir busy. He recently was crowned Vogue Man of the Year 2018 in their recently held annual awards and made it to the cover of the coveted Vogue magazine alongside sister Kareena Kapoor Khan and girlfriend Alia Bhatt.

The pictures from his photo shoot have made it online and damn! He is too hot to handle! The Kapoor lad is spotted wearing different outfits and he has carried all of them with so much of ease! In one of the photos, he is seen donning an orange Bottega Veneta suit with tiger print shirt and white sneakers. That’s quite a combination, Ranbir!

The other picture has him all casual, wearing a t-shirt and jeans and in the third one, he can be seen donning a Moschino coat and boats and well, his usual charm. We are totally drooling over this man!

Ranbir Kapoor was last seen in Sanjay Dutt’s biopic titled Sanju, which was loved by the audience and was a bumper hit at the BO. Currently, he is shooting for Ayan Mukerji’s next titled Brahmastra, co-starring Alia Bhatt.