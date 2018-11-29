Bollywood Ranbir Kapoor, Ayushmann Khurrana click a photo together, fans demand a film starring both Darshana Devi November 29 2018, 5.20 pm November 29 2018, 5.20 pm

Ayushmann Khurrana and Ranbir Kapoor are here to drive away your mid-week blues! Both the heartthrobs, who had an amazing year with their back-to-back successes, got together on Wednesday. Taking to Twitter, Ayushmann posted a million-dollar selfie with Kapoor. The duo is all smiles in the photo striking a pose with similar spectacles and we must admit, it made our heart skip a beat!

The picture bringing the two power-packed performers in one frame has sent fans into a tizzy! So much so, that fans are already excited to see them star in a movie together. Just moments after the picture was dropped by the Vicky Donor star, netizens started urging the duo to share the screen space together as well. Have a look!

Two Most Talented Guy of Bollywood 🙏🏻Please do Film Together ♥️Most Genuine most Real — ❄️NAUFIL🔥RK8 🥀 (@Naufil8RK) November 28, 2018

Ranbo 😂❤️.

Can anyone cast these two together for something ? — Mess🙃 (@xcrazenx) November 28, 2018

You both can play brothers 🤔 — 🌠 (@meekaakutha) November 28, 2018

Ayushmann has delivered two blockbusters in 2018, namely, AndhaDhun and Badhaai Ho. Both the films made an impressive mark at the box office. He, however, hasn’t announced his next project as yet.

Ranbir’s Sanju, on the other hand, roared at the box office smashing all records. He is currently gearing up for Ayan Mukerji’s Brahmastra as his next. The film will see him alongside girl-friend Alia Bhatt for the first time.

A film starring both would do wonders! Don’t you think?