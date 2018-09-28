Ranbir Kapoor birthday: Neetu Kapoor, Karan Johar make sure celebrations go viral

Bollywood heartthrob Ranbir Kapoor turned a year older today (September 28), and is showered with wishes and throwback pictures all over. But just like every year, the actor got the most heart-melting wish from none other than mommy dearest Neetu Kapoor, who took to Instagram on early Friday morning to wish her ‘friend-philosopher-guide’. But wait, what hogs all the attention is the presence of a special someone on the picture she uploaded.

You guessed it right! The adorable snap has Neetu-Ranbir with Ranbir’s lady-love Alia Bhatt, along with her mother Soni Razdan in the same frame. What else could define a happy family picture? The two future in-laws should we say, Neetu and Soni, are striking an endearing pose for the camera with Ranbir-Alia looking the happiest as ever! But what also brings to our notice is that Ranbir’s birthday this year is full of viral pictures! First, the epic ‘blockbuster of the year’ photo posted by Karan Johar, from (what it seems to be) Ranbir’s pre-birthday bash, and now this!

Karan’s million-dollar group pic on Thursday morning featuring Ranveer-Deepika along with Ranbir-Alia and SRK-Aamir is still going crazily viral all over the internet. While we still can’t contain our obsession over that one picture, here’s already another one! We wonder what’s coming up next!