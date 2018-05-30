Ranbir Kapoor candidly reveals his SHOCKING number of girlfriends

The Sanju trailer was launched on Wednesday afternoon, at a suburban multiplex in Mumbai. The film's starcast including Ranbir Kapoor, Sonam Kapoor, Dia Mirza and Vicky Kaushal made it to the event. The trailer is a sneak peek into Sanjay Dutt's vastly eventful life, including numerous events and characters. A candid conversation followed the trailer launch, and we had plenty of tidbits to take away.

Ranbir Kapoor, who gets into Dutt's shoes, has had to soak in the flavour of the latter's life. Dutt, when he was younger, has been linked to a string of women and had a fair share of affairs; 308, as the trailer tells us! But Ranbir says his own life is nowhere close to being this colourful!

"I am not as courageous as Sanju sir. Meri to bas 10 girlfriend hai. Aur Mai apni biopic Kabhi banne nahi banne dunga," he chuckled, at the launch event.

AHEM!

This comes amid rumours of Ranbir dating his Brahmastra co-star Alia Bhatt. When asked about it, Ranbir recently said it was 'too new' for him to comment on. He allegedly broke up with Deepika Padukone as he was inclined to other women as well which Deepika did not approve at all.

Having 10 girlfriends isn't boring either!