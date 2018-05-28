Ranbir Kapoor confirms dating Alia Bhatt?

Dating rumours of Brahmastra stars Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt has been grabbing the headlines ever since the movie Brahmastra starring the two was announced. And now, the rumour buzz just got louder with the news of the Barfi actor hinting that the rumours might be true. Yes, Ranbir just spilled the beans on his relationship with his Brahmastra co-star and it’s one of the most shocking revelation!

Pinkvilla reports that Ranbir was point blank when he was asked about dating Alia and the actor revealed that it was ‘too new’ to talk about it. While the earlier responses from the two already gathered reactions from the fans all over, this one is sure to leave you stumped.

Earlier, speaking about the link-up rumours, Alia told Hindustan Times, “I haven’t asked Ranbir. I don’t know how he feels about those.rumours. He won’t feel anything as he will be exactly like me (smiles). But there is nothing to feel. There’s no need to clarify or deny anything. He is a very good human being, and I am very fortunate to be around him at this point in my life."

The dating rumours also got more interesting with the news of Ranbir’s parents Rishi and Neetu Kapoor approving his relationship with Alia. Pictures of Neetu’s presence at Alia’s 25thbirthday further dropped hints on the two being together.

The two are currently busy with their upcoming film Brahmastra, which is being produced by Dharma Productions and also stars megastar Amitabh Bachchan.