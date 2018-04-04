Ranbir Kapoor & Deepika Padukone to walk the ramp at the Mijwan fashion show, thanks to Manish Malhotra

We all know that Ranbir Kapoor and Deepika Padukone share a great on-screen chemistry. The actors, who happen to be alleged ex-lovers as well, have shared screen space in three films so far, and always managed to mesmerize us with their amazing performances. The actors, who were last seen together in Imtiaz Ali’s 2015 release Tamasha, are set to make a comeback once again.

However, this time it’s not for any movie. Ranbir and Deepika will soon set the fashion ramp on fire. The Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani couple is coming together for the star-studded charity ramp walk organised by veteran actress Shabana Azmi’s Mijwan.

Earlier, several Bollywood celebs like Amitabh Bachchan, Shah Rukh Khan and others had chosen to walk the ramp for the annual Mijwan fashion extravaganza to raise funds for the poor and the underprivileged.

But this time the charity walk is a tad bit special as Deepika, the actress of the season, will surely add more stardust to the event. Her latest release Padmaavat has been minting moolah at the cash registers. On the other hand, Ranbir has been busy with his upcoming sci-fi fantasy Brahmastra which also stars Alia Bhatt and Amitabh Bachchan.

Meanwhile, die-hard fans of Deepika and Ranbir can hardly wait anymore to see them together, once again!