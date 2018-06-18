home/ entertainment/ bollywood
Ranbir Kapoor finally makes his Twitter debut, interacts with fans and drops a special clip from Sanju

First published: June 17, 2018 02:33 PM IST | Updated: June 17, 2018 02:33 PM IST

While some celebrities love social media, some absolutely don't, which is why they have kept away from it completely. Ranbir Kapoor is one such actor, who has not been active on any social media platform. However, he broke this rule, though temporarily and made his Twitter debut as a part of the promotions of his upcoming film, Sanju, a biopic on Sanjay Dutt directed by Rajkumar Hirani. Since the film is a father-son story, it was apt for Ranbir to join the social media bandwagon on Father's Day. He took over the Twitter account of Fox Star (the studio which is presenting Sanju) and interacted with his legion of fans, who were more than happy to have him on Twitter.

 

Here are the questions that were thrown at Ranbir, who answered them with a lot of honesty and excitement.

While he was interacting with his fans, Ranbir also shared some adorable pictures with his father and veteran actor, Rishi Kapoor. Check them out:

 

He also dropped a picture of Rishi with Sanjay:

And shared his favourite father-son moments from his films like Wake Up Sid, Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani, Tamasha and Jagga Jasoos:

That was not it. He also unveiled a special clip from Sanju in which we see him giving the infamous Jaadu Ki Jhappi from Sanjay's film, Munnabhai MBBS to Paresh Rawal, who plays Sanjay's father, Sunil Dutt in the film. The moment has been recreated from Munnabhai MBBS, which brought Sanjay and Sunil for the first time on the big screen. Incidentally, it was directed by Hirani, who has directed Sanju.

Check out the video right here:

 

We are sure Ranbir had a whale of time interacting with his fans. He is off social media again, but we hope he joins it again and never leaves it.

tags: #Father's Day 2018 #Paresh Rawal #Rajkumar Hirani #Ranbir Kapoor #Ranbir Kapoor Twitter #sanjay dutt #Sanju #Sunil Dutt

