Ranbir Kapoor finally opens up about dad Rishi Kapoor's short-temper!

Known to be short-tempered and impatient, Rishi Kapoor is always making it to the news for his raging statements. Reports about the veteran actor getting furious and slamming people are no new to us. He also reportedly got into an argument with Salman Khan’s sister-in-law at Sonam Kapoor’s wedding. And looks like son Ranbir is just not okay with his father losing his cool and creating a mess all the time. Recently, Rishi targeted Ranbir’s Jagga Jasoos director, Anurag Basu, and Ranbir couldn’t take it.

The Barfi actor opened up to Mid-Day about his father’s harsh attitude and revealed that he too passes harsh messages to Rishi, but through his mother.

He sympathized with Basu and said, "Felt really bad for Dada.”

Further adding, "I have never looked my father in the eye. I always look down and speak to him. And only say, 'Yes!' So, it was very hard for me to confront him on these things. But I always pass on a harsh message through my mom. What do I do, I can't control him.”

True that! Junior RK cannot be held accountable for Senior RK’s behavior, right?

P.S. Rishi Kapoor was last in the news for his Twitter war with one of the netizens for bashing Ranbir’s Sanju.