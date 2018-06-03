Ranbir Kapoor gets injured, rushed to hospital. Details here

Saturday happened to be a charity football match to win the Sakal Superstars Cup 2018, in which Abhishek Bachchan’s team came out as the winner. RK’s All Stars beat VTP XI by 3-0 to clinch the cup. However, it came at a slight cost too. Ranbir Kapoor, who was a part of the team, got injured during the match and had to be rushed to the hospital immediately.

It so happened that the Sanju star injured his right toe while playing the game, and was rushed to the hospital after the game ended. A scan on his right toe confirmed a damaged tendon.

Kapoor was scheduled to shoot in Goa on Sunday, and if you thought that the injury would stop him, you were wrong. The lad is extremely professional and despite the pain, he went on with the original plans.

Well, that’s the true spirit of an artiste, isn’t it?

Ranbir is currently awaiting the release of Sanjay Dutt’s biopic Sanju where he plays the lead role. The trailer has already astounded us all and now we are waiting for few more glimpses in the form of songs and stills, to be out before we get to see Dutt’s life unfold on screen. The film is set to hit the screens on June 29.

Stay safe and keep rocking, Ranbir.