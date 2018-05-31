Ranbir Kapoor goes floral for a magazine cover and he is HOT!

Actor Ranbir Kapoor’s journey can definitely be called as the Rise of the Phoenix, just like it’s stated on the cover of a magazine. The actor’s journey has had its share of ups and downs, yet, he manages to stay sane and as real as he can.

The actor who is once again in the limelight for his upcoming flick Sanju is hogging all the attention especially from his female fans. As if the spotlight on his role in the film isn’t enough, his recent stint as the cover boy for GQ is sure to up his hotness quotient all the more.

The actor has turned the cover boy for the latest edition of GQ Magazine, and he looks sizzling. Wearing a floral shirt, Ranbir is seen striking a thoughtful pose. The cover has the caption ‘Rise of the Phoenix’ and also has the hashtag #BESTDRESSEDLIST and trust us, Ranbir surely deserves a place in the list because he is always so well-dressed at any event. Have a look at the picture here:

Speaking of his movies, the trailer of his soon-to-release flick Sanju which is a biopic on the life of Sanjay Dutt released on Wednesday amidst much applause. The movie helmed by Rajkumar Hirani is slated to release in cinema halls on June 29. Apart from this, Ranbir is also working in Ayan Mukherjee’s Brahmastra which stars him opposite Alia Bhatt for the first time.