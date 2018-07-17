home/ entertainment/ bollywood
Ranbir Kapoor has one more female admirer and you will be surprised to know who

Ranbir Kapoor has one more female admirer and you will be surprised to know who

First published: July 17, 2018 10:44 PM IST | Updated: July 17, 2018 10:44 PM IST | Author: Rushabh Dhruv

admirer As according to an old report in Mumbai Mirror, Dhadak actress Janhvi Kapoor, who is set to make her big-screen Bollywood debut was smitten by the handsome heart-throb sometime last year.

Reportedly, Janhvi was at a party where Ranbir was also present. The report further stated that while the Sanju star and the Dhadak actress incidentally found themselves in the same room, and Ranbir being the gentleman he is, greeted her and Janhvi immediately turned pink. And then throughout the night, Janhvi followed him around everywhere, which made others at the party take notice.

And when in an interview, Janhvi’s late mother was quizzed about Jhanvi following Ranbir Kapoor at a party. She explained how Jhanvi had said that she was with Gauri Shinde at the reported party. She recounted, “But mummy, I was with Gauri aunty (Gauri Shinde, director of English Vinglish) Jhanvi protested and I told her, ‘Welcome to my world, if you want to be a part of it, you have to be prepared for all this.”

Lastly, let’s not blame Janhvi for following Ranbir at the party. After all Ranbir is a charmer.

 

 

SHOW MORE
tags: #actress #admirer #Bollywood #crush #Dhadak #Entertainment #Interview #janhvi kapoor #party #Ranbir Kapoor #Sridevi

Recommended Videos

trending Now

Watch live tv

  • News18 Hindi
  • News18 Kannada
  • News18 Haryana
  • News18 Rajasthan
  • Cnbc Tv18
  • News18 Urdu
View All