Ranbir Kapoor hits back at Salman Khan but politely

Rajkumar Hirani’s Sanju has been making all the noise and for the right reasons. Starring Ranbir Kapoor as Sanjay Dutt, the movie would soon be hitting the theatres. But amidst all the praises that were coming Ranbir’s way, there was one person who was not impressed. And he was Salman Khan.

According to Salman, Sanjay should have played himself in the last seven-eight years of his life in the film. He also said that Dutt would have done a far better job as there is no one like him. It was a clear displeasure and dig at Ranbir.

And now finally, Ranbir has reacted to the same.

During a recent media interaction when Ranbir was asked to comment on Salman’s comment, the Barfi star said, “It has never happened that a person played himself in his own biopic. This destroys the effect of a character. I knew that I will be compared to Sanjay Dutt and that is why I have tried my best to do justice to his role.”

"Whether people see me in 40-year-old Sanjay Dutt's avatar or 20-year-old, they should feel that they are watching an artist who is playing Sanjay Dutt. It is correct that I cannot become a second Sanjay Dutt," Ranbir added.

Well, looks like Ranbir wanted to react but at the same time did not want to offend Bhai.