Ranbir Kapoor in Sanju’s new poster hits fans with Munna Bhai nostalgia

Rajkumar Hirani’s Sanju teaser, featuring Ranbir Kapoor in different avatars of Sanjay Dutt, released a few days back and the promotions just haven’t stopped. Hirani is keeping his promise to his fans and continues to upload posters with a new look of Ranbir every day. After showcasing Dutt in his 90s phase in the previous two posters, Hirani released a new poster on Friday highlighting Dutt’s life during the time he worked on the Munna Bhai series.

A clean-shaven Ranbir, wearing the yellow shirt with a few buttons open is sending fans down memory lane as he perfects the Munna Bhai look. The poster as an overdose of nostalgia. The image depicts Sanjay Dutt in the early and mid-2000s. These were the years when Dutt saw immense success professionally. Munna Bhai M.B.B.S. and the sequel Lage Raho Munna Bhai released in 2003 and 2006 respectively and the actor received a number of awards and appreciation for his performance. But it was during the same time that he was convicted of involvement in the 1993 Mumbai bomb blasts. He was jailed on two occasions between 2006-2007 after being found guilty under Possession Of Arms Act.

Though the teaser and the posters have led to a much fan applause, trolls on Ranbir Kapoor’s different looks in the poster and the gimmickry around the teaser have gone viral as well. In spite of that, Kapoor’s shocking resemblance to Dutt in the biopic is noteworthy.

The film will feature music by AR Rahman, Shantanu Moitra and Amaal Mallik. The Vidhu Vinod Chopra produced Sanju will release on June 29.