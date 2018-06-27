Ranbir Kapoor is a changed lover? The actor has been open about his affair with Alia Bhatt and we wonder why

Actor Ranbir Kapoor has been in the film industry for more than a decade now. He has been a consistent performer through his movies, but he has experienced a lull period on the professional front due to bad choices. The actor who is born to a star family has proved his mettle with his intense performances over the years and has only let his work do the talking.

Never has he given prominence to his personal life or relationships by addressing it as candidly as he does now. When he started off as a debutant with Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Saawariya, he was linked up with his co-star Sonam Kapoor, but they never confessed about it. In fact, it was presented that they never really were a couple and only close friends who later had a fallout.

Next, he moved on to Deepika Padukone and yet again, never spoke about his love for the actress who was serious to such an extent that she got herself inked on the nape with his initials RK. Post that, rumours of him cheating on Deepika with Katrina Kaif started making the rounds and once again, the actor in him chose to stay mum.

It was only after his breakup with Deepika that he confessed he had cheated on her. Well, that was a brave move on the actor’s part, but he never spoke fondly about Katrina and the two build a strong guard around themselves as they started living in together. After a few years of being in a live-in relationship, they called it quits and once again, nobody knew what really happened.

His proximity to Pakistani beauty Mahira Khan was considered as one of the reasons and also his commitment phobic nature was said to be another reason for their breakup. When pictures of him and Mahira smoking on the streets of a foreign country got viral, he stated that they are just two friends chilling out together.

Now, finally he makes real and unabashed confessions around his love life. He has been dating his Brahmastra co-star Alia Bhatt and unlike his earlier relationships, he chooses to address the rumours by saying that yes, he is dating Alia. The actor who has experienced a spate of flops since some time, is in desperate need for a hit flick.

And, as he goes about town promoting Sanju, he speaks up on Alia Bhatt stating that he is in love and that after so many years of doing films, he finally realizes the need to own some personal space. That comes as a welcome change from the actor who has never chosen to confess about his love life all these years. He has only spoken about his relationships after they are done with, but this time, he has been speaking about Alia and that definitely proves that his thought process has undergone a change and it also helps his movies grab eyeballs. Sanju, his soon-to-release flick and Brahmastra which stars him opposite Alia, will definitely gain some mileage, thanks to Ranbir and Alia’s relationship talks.

While, Alia too has spoken about the linkup rumours, she hasn’t confirmed the way Ranbir has and this goes to show that he is wary of committing the same mistakes he did while dating Deepika Padukone and Katrina Kaif.