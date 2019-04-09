Ranbir Kapoor is back after visiting Rishi Kapoor in America

Almas Khateeb April 09 2019, 1.16 pm April 09 2019, 1.16 pm

Ranbir Kapoor was recently in the US to lend support to his ailing father, Rishi Kapoor. The senior Kapoor, accompanied by his wife Neetu, is currently in the US getting treated for an undisclosed illness. Ranbir Kapoor was spotted at the airport, returning for work purposes. Wearing a black tracksuit, RK had his usual grim face on!

Ranbir, who was last seen in Rajkumar Hirani's Sanju, is presently working on Brahmastra that also co-stars his girlfriend, Alia Bhatt. Brahmastra is being directed by his close friend Ayan Mukerji. Brahmastra is produced by Karan Johar and his production house, Dharma Productions.

Recently, Ayan Mukerji shared a picture from the sets of Brahmastra that confirmed that the cast and crew were shooting in Tel Aviv, Israel. Mukerji went on to mention how they were in Israel to prepare for the first shooting schedule of the film. He even hinted at a “special member” of the team but didn't reveal much.

Ranbir Kapoor now has a fan in Soni Razdan, Alia Bhatt's mother. "I have always admired him as an actor much before I knew him as a person. I have come to know him a little bit (more now personally). He is a well brought up and balanced man. He is a very sweet and caring man. I am quite impressed," said Soni Razdan in a press interaction.