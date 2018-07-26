Ranbir Kapoor is bonding with Alia Bhatt's close friends already?

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt’s blooming romance came as a sweet surprise to many. And especially after the Barfi star confirmed his ‘new’ relationship, with Alia, fans all over are going nuts. The two, who are currently in Bulgaria shooting for their upcoming film Brahmastra, were recently joined by Alia’s BFF Akansha Ranjan Kapoor. To share her excitement, Alia took to her Instagram account to post a picture of herself with Akansha. But what caught our attention was the caption. The picture credit has the mention of RK aka Ranbir Kapoor.

The picture sees her and Akansha looking out of the balcony of their hotel room which is obviously clicked by RK Junior. Well, it seems that post Alia mingling with the Kapoor family, it’s now Ranbir’s turn to start bonding with Alia’s close ones. We had recent captured him bonding with Mahesh Bhatt at Alia’s residence and now, he seems to be getting along really well with Alia’s best friend Akansha. They seem to be pretty serious, no?

Alia and Ranbir’s mother Neetu Kapoor is a constant on Alia’s social media. She has sweet comments of make on the diva’s posts. Moreover, last month (June), Alia also received a pretty bracelet from Ranbir’s sister Riddhima Kapoor Sahani.

So much of love is making us dizzy!