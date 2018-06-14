Ranbir Kapoor makes hearts and heads turn with this all black outfit

Ranbir Kapoor, the OG crush of the masses, is an eyeball magnet. Never fails to turn heads and capture hearts alike. His fashion sense too is on point. Even his characters in Barfi, YJHD and Rockstar have treated fans with various looks of the star. In another trendy avatar, the actor was spotted in Bandra on Wednesday, as he stepped out of his navy-blue Range Rover, dripping in style.

Keeping it all black, the actor looked dapper as usual in his loose over-sized tee and baggy pants. He matched his casual wear with a fedora and white sneakers.

Whether it's his back-to-back films or love-affairs, the Bollywood heartthrob has always managed to grab headlines. The actor has a busy slate of films this year and is currently promoting his upcoming venture Sanju. The Rajkumar Hirani directed biopic highlights different phases of Sanjay Dutt's life. Ranbir striking resemblance to Dutt in the trailer has garnered wide applause. The Rajneeti star also has Brahmastra in his books, for which he's shooting currently. Brahmastra will feature Alia Bhatt as the female lead.

When we have already mentioned Bhatt, we can't stay away from talking about their relationship. Besides the two making public appearances together, speculations are rife of Ranbir's family giving a go-ahead to their relationship. While Ranbir has confirmed this lovely love affair, we're waiting for Alia to spill the beans. Love is clearly in the air!