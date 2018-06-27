Ranbir Kapoor: My father has never said anything nice about my work

He hasn't given a hit for the last couple of years. That doesn't kill his star value though! Ranbir Kapoor remains one of the most sought-after actors of this generation. As he gears up for the release of Sanju, the promotional spree is revealing many interesting stories. It turned out to be an extremely session conversation as he and director Rajkumar Hirani sat for a conversation.

The two were discussing the pre-release anxiety when Ranbir opened up on how scared he feels when his films release.

"I was promoting Wake Up Sid in Delhi, I was with Ayan. My father had just seen the film. It was a day before release. He called me, and in the car, I stood up. Cars are small. But I was still standing and talking to him. That's how scared I get," he recalled.

"My mother is a fan. She likes everything I do. She is a blind fan. But dad's reaction! He's never said anything nice that way, you know?", the actor laughed.

It was that moment that Hirani also revealed how Rishi Kapoor was in tears after watching the teaser of Sanju!

On that note, we all got tons of nice things to say about you, Ranbir! :)