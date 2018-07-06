Ranbir Kapoor opens up like never before on Brahmastra, and we can't help but draw similarities with the Meluha trilogy

Ranbir Kapoor is totally soaking in the love he is getting, post the release of Sanju. The movie has entered the 200-crore-club within a week of its release and has ended the drought Ranbir's career had been facing. We couldn't be happier for he is a natural performer who is a delight to watch on screen. And now, he is all set for his next, Brahmastra, which is a fantasy trilogy booking him for the next 10 years! Don't fret, we will still see our favourite Kapoor lad in other movies.

In a recent interview to Mid-Day, the Kapoor scion opened up on the movie like never before. He clarified on the genre of the movie and said, "Brahmastra is not a superhero film. You can call it a supernatural romantic fairytale. And Ayan [Mukerji] will never write a character that has no truth in it. I think it's too early for me to talk about what Brahmastra is about, but Ayan's going to spend the next 10 years of his life on this trilogy. That's all he wants to do. So I'm really excited. We need your excitement also."

He also revealed that in these 10 years, he would be doing other films as well, in instalments.

This gets us thinking. We know how Amish Tripathi's Meluha is a trilogy and the rights are with Dharma. There was a lot of drama that ensued regarding the casting when Hrithik Roshan and Kareena Kapoor's names popped up and then vanished without a trace. Later, even Karan Johar stated that it has been shelved and he is in no mood to revive the dead horse.

However, Brahmastra is a fantasy trilogy, and as Ranbir stated, is not a superhero movie, rather a supernatural love story. Meluha, as we know, was a take on the eternal love story of Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati, though in an alternate universe. So is Brahmastra a revived version of Meluha? Or is the movie an entirely different concept with no link to the book trilogy? Guess the questions will be answered with the announcements for the same.