Ranbir Kapoor opens up on Ranveer Singh being the first choice for Sanju

Ranbir Kapoor has literally breathed the character of Sanjay Dutt in the latter’s biopic, which is titled Sanju. Right from his mannerisms to his prison term, Ranbir has dived deep to get it bang on and the results are showing indeed! Sanjay Dutt is mighty impressed with Ranbir’s honest portrayal on his life.

However, he wasn’t the first choice for the titular role of Bollywood’s Baba. Yes, producer Vidhu Vinod Chopra had Ranveer Singh in mind for the role. In an interview to The Telegraph, Chopra said, “It was Raju's idea to cast Ranbir. When he told me about Ranbir, I wasn't happy at all. I thought someone else, like Ranveer Singh, could play this role much better. I thought Ranveer had the flamboyance, the emotional depth as well as the ability to change himself completely to play Sanjay Dutt. But Raju was adamant that Ranbir would be perfect. And when we started shooting and Ranbir became Sanjay Dutt, I had to kind of eat my words. I think I can best sum this up by saying that Ranbir has become Sanjay Dutt both in swagger and soul.”

So, in a recent interview, when Ranbir was asked about this, he very calmly replied, “I don't know about his regrets and all, but I'm really happy that it (Sanju) came into my life. And it came into my life when I was in need of inspiration. It's a luxury that every actor finds inspiration in every film they do. And I was really happy that this came my way.”

Well, we are equally happy to see him essay the role of Dutt. Directed by Rajkumar Hirani, Sanju is up for release on June 29, 2018.