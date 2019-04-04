Ranbir Kapoor poses with Neetu Kapoor and Rishi Kapoor for a perfect family picture!

Divya Ramnani April 04 2019, 11.40 am April 04 2019, 11.40 am

Bollywood actor Rishi Kapoor is currently in the US for the treatment of an undisclosed illness. It has been more than 6 months since he moved in there with wife Neetu Kapoor. Today, both Rishi and Neetu had a very special guest onboard. A glimpse from the same was shared by the veteran actor on her Instagram. It was none other than their ladla beta, Ranbir Kapoor. He seemed to have taken a break from his Brahmastra shoot and flew down to New York to surprise his parents.

In a series of happy pictures shared by Neetu, she posed with the two most important men in her life – Ranbir and Rishi Kapoor. The first picture saw an excited Ranbir Kapoor striking a pose with both Rishi and Neetu. While the Kapoor junior winked, Neetu and Rishi posed graciously. In the second picture, we could see Rishi taking centre-stage and he looked absolutely fit and fine in his salt-and-pepper look. We are glad to see this happy development and can’t wait for his comeback to the big screen. Check out the perfect family pictures here:

Neetu’s post was flooded with positive comments. Ranbir Kapoor’s girlfriend, Alia Bhatt, was among the first ones to send hearts, followed by her mother Soni Razdan and Ranbir’s sister, Riddhima Kapoor Sahni.

Earlier, Neetu had posted a picture of Rishi with Randhir Kapoor and Karisma Kapoor and the picture made it evident that Rishi is doing a lot better. Meanwhile, Ranbir Kapoor had opened up on his father’s health at the Zee Cine Awards 2019. He said, “Well, he's doing very well and he will be back very soon. He is missing his movies and he is missing working in films. I really hope that with all your wishes and prayers he comes back very soon.”