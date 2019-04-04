image
  3. Bollywood
Ranbir Kapoor poses with Neetu Kapoor and Rishi Kapoor for a perfect family picture!

Bollywood

Ranbir Kapoor poses with Neetu Kapoor and Rishi Kapoor for a perfect family picture!

Ranbir Kapoor lands in New York to meet Rishi and Neetu Kapoor.

back
BollywoodEntertainmentNeetu KapoorRanbir KapoorRishi and Neetu KapoorRishi Kapoor
nextWill Smith checks off dancing in a Bollywood film from his bucket list, watch video

within