Ranbir Kapoor races ahead of Ranveer Singh! Sanju becomes the highest grosser of the year

Sanju is officially number one. Rajkumar Hirani's film in which Ranbir Kapoor plays the titular role has been doing exceptionally well at the box office, breaking several records on its way to success. According to Box Office India, the film is now the highest-grossing film of 2018. Sanju, which is based on the life of actor Sanjay Dutt, has won the approval of not just critics but fans as well.

Box Office India states that the total collection of this Vidhu Vinod Chopra produced film now stands at an enormous figure of Rs 284.83. Sanju minted a good Rs 6.25 crore on day 13 at the theatres which have helped the film's second-week collections rise to Rs 84.75 crore.

The climb to number one has been a steady one with the film now beating Ranveer-Deepika’s epic drama Padmaavat which collected Rs 282 crore at the ticket window. With this solid number, it looks like the movie is adamant to cross the milestone of entering the Rs 300 crore club soon.

This is surely BIG for Ranbir Kapoor. After back-to-back flops, the actor was in a desperate need for a hit and it seems like he’s surely hit a golden buzzer with Sanju. Or as Sanjay Dutt would say, Zindagi mein luck bhi sirf uska saath deta hai... jis mein jeetne ka jazba ho.